‘BJP fanning communal passions,’ allege VUPPC leaders

The relay hunger fast against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant continued for the 371st day

Leaders of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee (VUPPC) have alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is fanning communal passions among the people to win the elections and thereby causing unrest in the society.

The relay hunger fast, being organised under the aegis of VUPPC, against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) continued for the 371 st day at the Steel Plant arch at Kurmannapalem on February 17. Representatives from the Utilities, CRMP and EMD wings of VSP participated in the fast.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the VUPPC leaders said the unnecessary controversy created over the wearing of ‘hijab’ by Muslim students in Karnataka and elsewhere in the country has sparked a debate across the country. They alleged that the BJP had raked up the controversy to divert the attention of the people from the ‘injustice’ done to the people during the last five years.

They said that at a time when the people had lost their jobs and income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre had impoverished them further by hiking the prices of diesel and petrol. They opined that this was the time to unite all sections of the people against the Centre.

VUPPC representatives Gandham Venkata Rao, Y. T. Das, U. Ramaswamy, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, D. Adinarayana and Varasala Srinivasa Rao were among those who spoke.

Ramana Murthy, Sanyasi Rao, Shashi Reddy, Rathod, Venkateswara Rao, M. Ramana, Manikyala Rao, Sheik, Venkat, Narasimha Murthy, Anand, Nani Babu, Madhusudhan Reddy and Srinivas were among those participated in the fast.