BJP demands probe by sitting High Court Judge into temple chariot fire

He demands tough action from State government against perpetrators of crime.

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju has demanded an inquiry by a sitting High Court Judge into the chariot fire at Antarvedi temple.

Referring to the growing incidents of attacks and fires at temples in the State, the BJP President said that the Chief Minister should allay the apprehensions of the people in this regard. The BJP would not tolerate, if the State government does not act tough on the perpetrators of the crime.

Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, who has blamed the current YSR Congress government, was no different when he was in power in the past. He recalled that the former Chief Minister had ordered demolition of some temples during the Krishna pushkarams and had also included in his election manifesto provision of funds for construction of churches and proposed reservations for dalit Christians. The present government was continuing similar policies, he said.

The funds of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) should be utilised for temples alone and not for other purposes. He alleged that the TTD Trust Board has become a centre for political employment. He said that if BJP comes to power, Swamijis would be appointed to the board to uphold Dharma. He said that the BJP was against reservations based on religion.