BJP demands probe by sitting High Court Judge into temple chariot fire

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju has demanded an inquiry by a sitting High Court Judge into the chariot fire at Antarvedi temple.
Referring to the growing incidents of attacks and fires at temples in the State, the BJP President said that the Chief Minister should allay the apprehensions of the people in this regard. The BJP would not tolerate, if the State government does not act tough on the perpetrators of the crime.
Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, who has blamed the current YSR Congress government, was no different when he was in power in the past. He recalled that the former Chief Minister had ordered demolition of some temples during the Krishna pushkarams and had also included in his election manifesto provision of funds for construction of churches and proposed reservations for dalit Christians. The present government was continuing similar policies, he said.
The funds of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) should be utilised for temples alone and not for other purposes. He alleged that the TTD Trust Board has become a centre for political employment. He said that if BJP comes to power, Swamijis would be appointed to the board to uphold Dharma. He said that the BJP was against reservations based on religion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath