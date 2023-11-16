BJP demands PM Modi’s picture on ration vehicles in Andhra Pradesh

November 16, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh BJP’s official spokesperson Konda Prasad on Thursday urged the State government to display the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ration vehicles across the State. Speaking to media persons at the party office here, Mr. Prasad said the government should do it by December 2, else they would do it. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also mentioned this matter during her visit to the State, but the government ignored her words, he added. BJP Yuva Morcha district president Doni Nagaraju said the Union government provided free ration to the people during COVID-19, but the State government did not recognise its service, he added.