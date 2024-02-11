BJP conducts blood donation camp to mark ‘Balidan Diwas’

February 11, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A blood donation camp was organised by BJP to mark the death anniversary of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, whose death anniversary is observed as ‘Balidan Diwas’ at the party’s city office, here on Sunday. A total of 30 persons donated blood at the camp. The BJP leaders and party workers paid rich tributes to Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Presiding over a meeting organised on the occasion, BJP Visakhapatnam district president Raveendra Medapati said that Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya had brought out the policy of ‘Ekatmata Manavatha’, which was later implemented in the nation. It was unfortunate that Pt. Deen Dayal was found dead on the tracks, at Mughalsarai Railway Station, when he was the national president of the BJP.

He alleged that the then Congress government had not ordered any inquiry into the death, which reflected the attitude of that party. Party leaders Surendra Mohan, Nagendra and U. Sujatha were among those who were present.