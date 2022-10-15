BJP committed to development of Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh, says Union Minister Muraleedharan

‘Party has no objection to establishment of the High Court in Kurnool’

‘Party has no objection to establishment of the High Court in Kurnool’

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said that the BJP is committed to the development of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the capital and the Centre has already spent ₹7,500 crore on it.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that the YSR Congress Party leaders were talking on three capitals to grab valuable lands in Visakhapatnam city. He, however, said that the BJP has no objection to the establishment of the High Court in Kurnool. Justifying the privatisation of Air India, he said that the government was incurring a loss of ₹20 crore a day, by operating the national carrier.

‘Privatisation of VSP imminent’

While saying there was no plan to privatise the Railways, Mr. Muraleedharan said the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was imminent. He said that more jobs could be created through privatisation and said many nations across the globe were following the same path. He said the people of Andhra Pradesh were vexed with the politics of family parties and said that the BJP would go with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the next general elections. He explained that the Centre was spending crores of rupees on implementation of welfare schemes for the weaker sections.

BJP District president Gandi Venkata Satyanarayana, State BJP vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and district Mahila Morcha general secretary O. Nagamani were among those who participated.