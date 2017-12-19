BJP celebrates party victory

BJP on Monday celebrated its victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections by bursting crackers, distributing sweets and taking out a motorcycle rally. As news of the victory in both the States trickled in, a large number of cadres gathered at the party city office at Daspalla Hills.

The bike rally, led by BJP city president M. Nagendra, wound its way via Siripuram, Seven Hills Hospital, TSR Complex, Gurudwara Junction, MVP Double Road and Beach Road and returned to BJP office. MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and MLC P.V.N. Madhav participated.

Addressing a meeting, Mr. Raju said the victory in the two states was a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance and welfare schemes to various sections of people.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav said the country took another step towards Congress-free Bharat.

Mr. Nagendra said the results in the two States were a gift from BJP to the newly-elected AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Party leaders S.V.S. Prakash Reddy, Narendra Prakash, Subbirami Reddy, Kasi Viswanadha Raju, Ratna Kumari and Raja Kumari, Assembly conveners and other leaders participated.