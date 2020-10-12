BJP blames TDP, YSR Congress for delay in establishing ESI hospital

‘Past and present State govts. failed to allot land for the project’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary and MLC P.V.N. Madhav has held the TDP government in the past and the present YSR Congress Party government responsible for the undue delay in the establishment of the 500-bed ESI hospital, which was sanctioned by the Centre, for the city.

At a protest, organised by the BJP at Sheelanagar, where some land was allotted by the previous government, Mr. Madhav recalled that Mr. Naidu instead of allotting the land required for construction of the hospital, tried to get the project shifted to Vijayawada. Former Union Minister for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya had laid the foundation stone for construction of the hospital on April 11, 2016.

He said that the present YSR Congress Party government was also not allotting the additional land sought by the Centre, delaying the execution of the project.

BJP State vice president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that both the TDP government and the present YSR Congress Party government have failed to address the problems of workers. He said that the Centre was ready to sanction funds for the project.

BJP Parliamentary district president M. Raveendra explained that the ESI Hospital at Gandhigram in the city was started in January, 1972 on land taken on lease from the Visakhapatnam Port. The lease period had expired and the hospital building was in a dilapidated condition. The Centre had sanctioned a 500-bed ESI Hospital to Visakhapatnam and sought 10.25 acres of land. The TDP government had cheated the ESI members of north Andhra by not allotting the required land for construction of the hospital, he alleged and sought that the present government should allot the additional land without any further delay.

BJP State official representative K. Suhasini Anand, State executive members S.V.S. Prakash Reddy and P. Srinivas, City Mahila president V. Lalitha and party leaders Krishnam Raju, P. Indrasena Reddy, K. Narasinga Rao, Dilip Varma and K.V.S.N. Prasad were among those who participated in the protest.