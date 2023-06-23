Visakhapatnam: BJP observes ‘Balidan Diwas’ to mark 70th death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

June 23, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed ‘Balidan Diwas’ to mark the 70th death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, at the party office here on Friday.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao participated as the chief guest, and Visakhapatnam Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati presided over the programme.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who was born on July 6, 1901, was a staunch believer of modern Hindutva and Hindu nationalism. He had served as the first Finance Minister of Bengal Province during 1941-42 and had served as Vice-Chancellor of Kolkata University at a young age. He was a great nationalist and humanist.

Mr. Raveendra said that post-Independence, Shyama Prasad had served as Industries Minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru Cabinet. He had resigned from his post as he was not happy with the policies of Nehru. Shyama Prasad had floated Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi on October 21, 1951.

BJP Visakhapatnam district in-charge Putta Gangayya said that Shyama Prasad had strongly opposed cow slaughter and amendment to Article 370 to provide Special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He was against two National Flags and two Constitutions in the country.

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP official spokesperson K. Suhasini Anand, party’s Parvathipuram in-charge S.V.S. Prakash Reddy, district general secretary N.V.S. Dilip Varma, Mahila Morcha president U. Sujatha Raj and Minority Morcha district president Chintada Mohana Rao were among those who participated.