‘BJP and JSP should ensure release of finance panel funds’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 March 2020 11:53 IST

Decision to postpone local body polls unilateral: Muttamsetti

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday asked the BJP and the Jana Sena Party to use their good offices and ensure the release of ₹5,000 crore Finance Commission funds even after postponement of the local body elections.

Taking exception to the BJP-JSP combine welcoming the decision taken by State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar, he told reporters here that they were concerned about losing ₹5,000 crore if elections were not conducted by March 31. Blaming TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu for bringing pressure on Mr. Kumar to put off the elections by six weeks under the pretext of the threat posed by COVID-19, Mr. Rao said the decision was “unilateral and undemocratic.”

None of the senior government officials was consulted on the situation arising out of COVID-19, he said. The situation was totally under control, the Minister, and added that only one case was detected after a person returned from Italy.

