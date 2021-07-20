Visakhapatnam

BIS-markhelmetsmust formotorists

All two-wheeler riders have to wear a helmet bearing the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) mark, according to the guidelines issued by the Central government. These rules came into effect from June 1, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam has said.

Motorists wearing helmets without the mandatory BIS-mark will be considered as ‘driving without helmet’ and cases will be registered against them. Special drives will be conducted by the police and transport officials from August 1 in this regard. Cases will also be registered against helmet dealers selling non-BIS helmets.


