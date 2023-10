October 11, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Regional Passport Office here on Wednesday informed that birth certificate is mandatory as a proof of date of birth and place of birth for issuance of passports for those applicants who have born on or after October 1, 2023. Applicants must carry the required documents while applying for passport related services in order to avoid inconvenience of rescheduling for lack of documents, an official release from the office stated.