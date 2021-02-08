Birdwatchers witness a huge flock of gulls at NTPC

Large flocks of gull species seen at NTPC ash pond area by birders in Visakhapatnam.

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 February 2021 01:00 IST

‘First time the birds were seen in such large numbers’

A bird-watching session by a group of birders last Sunday turned into a sight to behold when they spotted an unusually large flock of migratory birds at an ash pond near NTPC.

In what could be the first major sighting of this season, the birdwatchers of Vizag Birdwatcher's Society and Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education reported a massive flock of three sea gulls species in the well-known birding hotspot during the Asian Waterbird Census.

About 1,150 species of Pallas’s gull, Heuglin’s gull and Steppe gull were spotted at this undisturbed stretch of water body, much to the delight of the birding community.

“This is the first time we have officially recorded such a massive flock of seagulls here. While the Pallas’s gull has been recorded earlier in this area in very few numbers, the other two species are new records,” Janardhan Uppada, a prominent birder and member of Vizag Birdwatcher's Society, told The Hindu.

The team, comprising Vivek Rathod, research biologist V. Bhagyasree, Prem Swaroop, Vikas and Janardhan Uppada found the massive flock of migratory birds at 8.45 a.m.

“With little human interference, the birds seemed to be at peace. They forage in nearby backwaters and return to the same place every day for the four months of their winter stay here,” Mr. Janardhan said.

The birders could watch the flock from a distance of around 60 m.

“This is very encouraging news from this region. Usually, different species of gulls are seen in good numbers at the Kakinada coast. But this kind of numbers with three distinct species of gulls is a first for Visakhapatnam,” he confirmed.

The three species of gulls migrate to this part of the world from the Siberian coast in December and head back by March once the temperatures start rising. Heuglin’s gulls are large gulls with a rounded head, strong bill and long legs and wings. The Steppe gull is very similar genetically to the Caspian gull. In the past, brown-headed and black headed gulls had been observed visiting the grounds of Mangamaripeta and Mutyalammapalem in fewer numbers.

Severe threat

With many birding grounds under severe threat from industrialisation and urbanisation, this finding gives hope to the birdwatching community on the survival chances of such long-distance migratory birds.