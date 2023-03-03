ADVERTISEMENT

Bird walk organised in Visakhapatnam zoo park

March 03, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological park (IGZP) organised a bird walk on the zoo premises here on Friday. Vivek Rathod from Wildlife Conservation Through Research & Education (WCTRE), guided the children and the youth about different types of birds found in the zoo. IGZP Curator Anant Shankar said that such programmes are being conducted to create awareness in the society regarding the wildlife. Special mementos and gifts were provided to the participants. Later in the afternoon, the education team of the IGZP had conducted a session on wildlife diversity and the need for its conservation at Government High School, Thotagaruvu.

