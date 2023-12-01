ADVERTISEMENT

Biosimilar gene therapy the best approach for treatment of orphan diseases, says expert

December 01, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Biosimilar gene therapy is an attractive approach for the treatment of orphan (rare) diseases like progeria, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), cancers and other chronic diseases, said Prof. Surajit Sinha of Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science here on Thursday.

He delivered a lecture on ‘RNA Targeted Therapy: A Biosimilar Approach’, organised by GITAM School of Pharmacy at GITAM Deemed to be University.

Prof. Sinha in his lecture explained that the genetic disorder diseases are caused due to the defect of a gene in which cancer is known to everyone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed that there are several diseases that caused due to the defects in DNA are notorious because neither treatment is available, nor is drug available due to the lack of proper scientific research data.

He highlighted the possibilities to develop DNA-based material for the treatment of gene-related diseases using biosimilar approach. He informed about his research work towards the manufacturing of the drugs in India.

He said that chemical modification is key to improving Watson-Crick base pairing affinity, metabolic stability, and cellular uptake of RNA and essential in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US