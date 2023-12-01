Biosimilar gene therapy the best approach for treatment of orphan diseases, says expert

December 01, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Biosimilar gene therapy is an attractive approach for the treatment of orphan (rare) diseases like progeria, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), cancers and other chronic diseases, said Prof. Surajit Sinha of Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science here on Thursday.

He delivered a lecture on ‘RNA Targeted Therapy: A Biosimilar Approach’, organised by GITAM School of Pharmacy at GITAM Deemed to be University.

Prof. Sinha in his lecture explained that the genetic disorder diseases are caused due to the defect of a gene in which cancer is known to everyone.

He pointed that there are several diseases that caused due to the defects in DNA are notorious because neither treatment is available, nor is drug available due to the lack of proper scientific research data.

He highlighted the possibilities to develop DNA-based material for the treatment of gene-related diseases using biosimilar approach. He informed about his research work towards the manufacturing of the drugs in India.

He said that chemical modification is key to improving Watson-Crick base pairing affinity, metabolic stability, and cellular uptake of RNA and essential in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics.