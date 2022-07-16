Bike taxi driver arrested in Visakhapatnam and 8 two-wheelers recovered

The Gajuwaka police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old youth for committing a series of motorcycle thefts at various areas in the city.

The arrested was identified as P. Vinay Sai of Vadlapudi area.

According to reports, a person from Shramik Nagar, Gajuwaka area, recently found his bike missing from the parking space at home. A couple of days later, the complainant had received a call from an unidentified number. The caller claimed that he works as a bike rental driver and asked him whether he had booked any bike ride. When the complainant asked him to cut the call claiming that he is busy searching for his bike, the unidentified caller informed him that he can help him to trace his bike, for which he demanded some money. When the complainant tried to call him again, the mobile phone was not reachable, as the unidentified person blocked his number.

The complainant lodged a police complaint and informed about the issue. Based on the complaint, the police caught the accused youth Vinay Sai.

Inspector of Police (Gajuwaka Crimes) Surya Narayana said that the accused Vinay Sai had completed B.Com and works as a bike taxi driver these days. Since this February, he has started to commit bike thefts and so far, he has made good with eight two-wheelers.

“While dropping passengers, the accused conducts a reccee on two-wheelers at various places, identifies the two-wheelers and then commits the theft,” he said.

The accused found the contact number of the victim when he had stolen bike at Shramik Nagar and called him for a deal. He had started such modus operandi to earn easy money as he was debt-ridden and was caught, the police official said.

Cases were booked. All the eight bikes were seized.