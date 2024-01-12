Bike rally, signature campaign organised in support of Anganwadi workers

January 12, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A bike rally was organised, under the aegis of CITU, from Jagadamba junction to the hunger strike camp via RTC Complex, in support of Anganwadi workers, on Friday. The participants demanded lifting of the ESMA Act imposed on Anganwadi workers, and hike in the salaries of the workers.

Addressing the participants of the rally, CITU district general secretary RKSV Kumar sought a hike in the salaries in proportion to the hike in the prices of essential commodities, payment of gratuity as per the directions of the Supreme Court. He said that though 1.80 lakh Anganwadis were on strike for the past 32 days, the State government instead of taking measures to address the issue, has invoked ESMA on them, which he said was a ‘violation of the rule’. He sought that the government should solve their demands without any further delay, failing which, he called upon the striking Anganwadi workers to consign copies of G.O. no. 2 to the flames in the Bhogi bonfire on Sunday.

While commending the agitating Anganwadi workers for roping in the support of all trade unions and people’s organisations in their stir, Mr. Kumar warned that the YSRCP government that it would have to face the consequences in the ensuring General Elections, if it failed to address the demands of the Anganwadis.

CPI-M State secretariat member K. Lokanadham, district secretary B. Jagan, Muta Union president M. Subba Rao, leaders of various trade unions G. Appalaraju, Y. Raju, V. Krishna Rao, Sravan and Gourish were among those who participated.

Signature campaign

A signature campaign with a target of collecting 1 crore signatures, was launched at the dharna camp, by CPI-M State secretariat member Lokanadham. CITU district president K.M. Srinivasa Rao, Anganwadi Union honorary president P. Mani and president Y. Thulasi participated.

