GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bike rally, signature campaign organised in support of Anganwadi workers

Demands were lifting of the ESMA Act imposed on Anganwadi workers, and hike in the salaries.

January 12, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Anganwadi workers staging a strike on 31st day at dharna chowk in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Anganwadi workers staging a strike on 31st day at dharna chowk in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

A bike rally was organised, under the aegis of CITU, from Jagadamba junction to the hunger strike camp via RTC Complex, in support of Anganwadi workers, on Friday. The participants demanded lifting of the ESMA Act imposed on Anganwadi workers, and hike in the salaries of the workers.

Addressing the participants of the rally, CITU district general secretary RKSV Kumar sought a hike in the salaries in proportion to the hike in the prices of essential commodities, payment of gratuity as per the directions of the Supreme Court. He said that though 1.80 lakh Anganwadis were on strike for the past 32 days, the State government instead of taking measures to address the issue, has invoked ESMA on them, which he said was a ‘violation of the rule’. He sought that the government should solve their demands without any further delay, failing which, he called upon the striking Anganwadi workers to consign copies of G.O. no. 2 to the flames in the Bhogi bonfire on Sunday.

While commending the agitating Anganwadi workers for roping in the support of all trade unions and people’s organisations in their stir, Mr. Kumar warned that the YSRCP government that it would have to face the consequences in the ensuring General Elections, if it failed to address the demands of the Anganwadis.

CPI-M State secretariat member K. Lokanadham, district secretary B. Jagan, Muta Union president M. Subba Rao, leaders of various trade unions G. Appalaraju, Y. Raju, V. Krishna Rao, Sravan and Gourish were among those who participated.

Signature campaign

A signature campaign with a target of collecting 1 crore signatures, was launched at the dharna camp, by CPI-M State secretariat member Lokanadham. CITU district president K.M. Srinivasa Rao, Anganwadi Union honorary president P. Mani and president Y. Thulasi participated.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.