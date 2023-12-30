Bike rally organised as part of Coast Guard Week Celebrations in Visakhapatnam

December 30, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

As part of Coast Guard Week Celebrations - 2024, Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 6, Andhra Pradesh, conducted a bike rally here on Saturday.

The objective of the event was to celebrate the 48th ICG Raising Day on February 1 with glorious and giant strides towards maritime safety, security and nation building, says a statement here.

The rally was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General Vinod Kumar Parmar, CGRPS-Visakhapatnam.

Around 90 bikers participated in the rally, covering a total distance of 45 km. The bikers carried banners displaying a spirit of unity and marking the celebration of the 48th ICG Raising Day.

