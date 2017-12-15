Big time cricket back in City of Destiny

Big time cricket is back again. VDCA-ACA Cricket Stadium at Pothinamallayyapalem in the city is all set to host the third One Day International between India and Sri Lanka on December 17. As the match is being held on Sunday, a holiday, and also it will decide the fate of ODI series, city folks, mostly cricket lovers, are expecting a pulsating match.

VDCA-ACA Cricket Stadium, inaugurated in 2003, has 27,000 seating capacity and hosted all formats of the game. Till now six ODI matches, two T20s, one Test match and a good number of IPL matches were played in the stadium which drew overwhelming support from spectators. The first ODI match was between arch rivals India and Pakistan and MS Dhoni shot into limelight with his cameo knock of 148 runs off 123 balls helping India clinch a 58-run victory over Pakistan. Since then Dhoni always considered Visakhapatnam a favourite hunting ground incidentally where he played his last match as skipper against New Zealand in 2016. Dhoni went on record saying the City of Destiny was his favourite place. He has been crucial in choosing Vizag as home ground for Pune Warriors after IPL matches were shifted from Maharashtra last year. The year 2016 would be remembered for quite some time as the city played host to IPL matches, ODI and also debut Test against England. Visakhapatnam, particularly VDCA-ACA stadium, has become a Hobson’s choice as far as cricket is concerned, said K. Parthasaradhi, general secretary of VDCA. He said the stadium was ever ready to host any match even at the last minute. He gave full credit for successful conduct of matches to peace-loving people of the city.

Meanwhile, offline ticket sales for the ODI match began on a dull note on Tuesday. However, after run riot by India in Wednesday match at Mohali demand for tickets went up rapidly. Now all the tickets for lower denominations were sold out. Higher denomination of tickets were also almost over and will be over by Friday morning, according to D.V.S. Varma, vice-president of VDCA. He said the demand had gone up with expectations reaching peak on India’s performance. He said the match would be a total sell-out and expected that Indian team come out with flying colours.

P. Srikar, software employee from Chennai and a big fan of Indian skipper Rohit Sarma, said he was eagerly waiting to watch Rohit’s heroics on the filed. He along with his colleagues flew down to the city for the match. He said they are five members and got only three tickets online.

Rajesh Kumar, an engineering student and vivid supporter of Virat Kohli, said they were missing the India’s sensational skipper. However, they expect run feast in the ensuing match with Rohit Sharma and his team are back in form. While last year’s win against New Zealand was a Diwali gift to people of the city, now it will be a New Year bonanza, he sums up the mood of the people.