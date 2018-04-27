Big plans to put AU on the global map: V-C

Floral tributes to Sir C.R. Reddy, founder Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, impressive cultural programmes, felicitation to the retired teaching and non-teaching staff, blood donation and medical camps marked the 93rd Foundation Day of Andhra University celebrated with grandeur at Dr. Y.V.S. Murty Auditorium on Thursday.

Reminiscing the glorious past of the institution that produced several eminent personalities, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao said the varsity, founded on April 26, 1926, was initially set up in Vijayawada for a brief period before being shifted to Waltair.

Prof. Nageswara Rao mentioned that every step is being taken to accelerate the process of development of the campus and put it on the global map. Terming the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) a big leap, the V-C said: “Of the 800 universities, AU secured 22nd rank in the country. And of the total 1,046 institutions, AU scored 36th rank in the overall institution ranking. Going forward, the agenda is to reach the top 10 list in the NIRF ranking. With MHRD classifying AU in category I, AU has also applied for the ‘Institutions of Eminence’ scheme,” the V-C said.

Financial assistance

The V-C said a proposal has already been sent to University Grants Commission to the tune of ₹1,080 crore and once shortlisted, AU will get a financial assistance of ₹1,000 crore which will be utilised to develop the institution into a world-class facility, he added.

Along with V-C, Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao, Principal of College of Arts and Commerce K. Rama Mohana Rao, Principal of AU College of Engineering P.S. Avadhani, Director of the School of Distance Education B. Mohini joined felicitation of octogenarian former teaching and non-teaching staff of AU.

From reader to professor of Biochemistry, T.M. Radhakrishnan recalled how glad he was to serve the varsity from 1971 to 1997. “Interestingly, several past students and research scholars continue to meet me even now to thank me for bringing change in their lives which I consider one of the biggest achievements in my life,” said the retired Professor.

P. Bangaraiah, who worked as security guard for more than three decades on the AU campus, said that he was delighted to be a part of the octogenarian team and visit the campus again.