On the occasion of Big Butterfly Month 2022, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is organising a series of programme from September 14 to 18. Apart from workshop on theme ‘Act on Butterflies and Butterfly Conservation’, webinar on ‘Planning & Management of Butterfly Gardens,’ several competitions like photography and butterfly craft designing will be organised. Curator Nandani Salaria said that interested persons can contact 9110526052. Certificates will be given to all the participants and prizes to the winners.
Big Butterfly Month: Visakhapatnam zoo to organise series of events
