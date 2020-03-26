Big Basket to deliver groceries at doorstep of customers

Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar has asked the police to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles transporting essential commodities.

Speaking at a meeting with wholesale dealers and officials concerned from various departments at VUDA Childrens Arena, Mr. Shiva Shankar asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order-I) S. Ranga Reddy to pass the instructions to all policemen in the district not to stop any vehicles carrying essential goods.

Representatives of the Big Basket informed the JC that their delivery executives were not being allowed to deliver groceries. In response, Mr. Shiva Shankar asked the police officials to allow the Big Basket delivery executives to deliver goods from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. He also asked the GVMC officials to issue identity cards for the delivery persons.

Managements from several oil companies brought to the notice of the Joint Collector that seven oil companies in the city were facing issues during transportation. Agreeing for the transport of such goods, the DCP asked the oil company managements to ensure that all their drivers did not allow to board passengers in the vehicles.

Mr. Shiva Shankar asked the officials to check the supply of sanitisers, masks and to medicine stores. He asked the drug inspectors to take action if the shopkeepers were found selling medicine at higher prices.