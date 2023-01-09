Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh was a wrong move by then Congress government at the Centre, says Chinta Mohan

January 09, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Admitting that bifurcation of the State by the then Congress government at the Centre was a wrong move, Congress leader Chinta Mohan said, “Despite that setback, the Congress will come back to power both at the Centre and in the State in the 2024 elections.”

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said, “Bifurcation of the State was a ‘human error’ and humans do make mistakes. But now, nine years have gone by post bifurcation and things are different. We are living in a dark age and people will opt for Congress, believing in the adage ‘Old is Gold’.”

According to Dr. Mohan, today both the Union and the State Governments have failed to address the basic issue of poverty in the country. “It is on the rise and the governments have failed to control the price spiral and provide essentials at a cheaper price, pushing the common man into a hapless situation,” he said.

Only a Congress government could address the issue and this would be the party’s poll plank, he said.

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

According to him, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was evoking a positive response across India and this would also help in bringing back Congress to power.

Referring to the question that there were no strong leaders in the Congress, he said, “We had faced a similar situation in the 1980 general elections, but we bounced back strongly. There is no shortage of leaders, everything will fall in place, as the time comes.”

Dr. Chinta Mohan said the situation in Andhra Pradesh was very precarious and the State had already entered the ‘darkest hour’ under the Jagan Mohan Reddy rule.

Both the BJP and the YSRCP had failed the people and thus Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were afraid to face the media, he alleged. “Development has taken a backseat and as far as the North Andhra region is concerned there are no strong leaders like the late Tenneti Viswanadham to take up the cause of this region,” he said.

‘Not YSR’s victory’

Referring to a question that Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was responsible for the Congress’s comeback in the State, with his padayatra, Dr. Mohan said, “It is wrong to give all the credit to Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy for the Congress coming back to power in 2004. The main reasons were the people-friendly policy of the Congress party and the anti-establishment feeling of the people towards the TDP. Moreover, it was for the first time that the Congress and the Left parties had jointly fought the elections against BJP, which was a revolutionary political move,” he said.

He and senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao were ready to take up the padayatra, but the high command had chosen YSR, he said.