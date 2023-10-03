Bhuvaneswari spreading lies on the arrest of Naidu, alleges YSRCP MLC

October 03, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party MLC Varudu Kalyani has alleged that Telugu Desam Party(TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari is trying to project her ‘deeksha’, seeking the release of her husband from jail as a ‘deeksha’ for people, and to save the State.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, she alleged that the former Chief Minister was arrested by the AP CID as there was prima facie evidence in the skill development case. “Does the law not apply to Mr. Naidu and his family members? Doesn’t she (Ms. Bhuvaneswari) have respect for courts?,” Ms. Kalyani asked.

She alleged that Ms. Bhuvaneswari was spreading lies as though Mr. Naidu was innocent in the case. The people of the State were aware about the backstabbing of NTR by Mr. Naidu. NTR had himself described his son-in-law (Chandrababu Naidu) as a ‘corrupt and cruel person’, Ms. Kalyani said.

Referring to the statements of Ms. Bhuvaneswari that there was no need for Mr. Naidu to indulge in corruption as selling 2% of her stake in Heritage would rake in ₹400 crore, Ms. Kalyani wondered where so much money came from. She alleged that Mr. Naidu had got the Chittoor Dairy closed during his tenure as the Chief Minister to promote Heritage.

Refuting the statements of Ms. Bhuvaneswari that Mr. Naidu had never misused his power, Ms. Kalyani asked as to how the TDP had purchased MLAs in Telangana and 23 MLAs of the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the TDP government had used the Polavaram Project as an ‘ATM’ card to draw money, whenever it needed.

On the statements of Ms. Bhuvaneswari that there were no cases against her husband, Ms. Kalyani said that sine 1997, a total of 17 cases were registered against Mr. Naidu but he had obtained stays on them ‘to escape from the long arm of the law’. She asked Ms. Bhuvaneswari to seek a CBI inquiry on the family assets of Mr. Naidu, and on the assets of Heritage Foods, if she was so confident of his innocence.

Ridiculing the statements of Ms. Brahmani that Mr. Naidu had given jobs to youth and worked for their welfare and development, Ms. Kalyani said that he gave the job of a Minister to Nara Lokesh. The party manifesto was removed from the official website as the public would insist on implementation of the promise of one job in each household.

While the TDP government gave only 38,000 jobs between 2014 and 2019, the YSRCP government gave 2.6 lakh permanent jobs and 2 lakh outsourcing jobs during the last four years. Similarly, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had put AP as the no. 1 State in Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and in exports, she added.

