Bhuvaneswari accuses YSRCP govt. of withdrawing welfare schemes for tribal people

Bhuvaneswari visits the family members of the TDP activists who died after hearing the news of the arrest of Naidu in connection with the skill development scam

February 28, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - PADERU

Harish Gilai
Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, having Araku coffee during her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme at Araku in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, having Araku coffee during her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme at Araku in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, has accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of withdrawing many welfare schemes meant for tribal people introduced during the TDP’s tenure.

As part of her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district on February 28 (Wednesday), ms. Bhuvaneswari visited the family members of some TDP activists who died after hearing the news of the arrest of Mr. Naidu in connection with the skill development scam last year. She visited the houses of four such activists at Paderu, G. Madugula and in Araku Valley.

Addressing a meeting at Paderu, she listed out several welfare schemes meant for tribal people introduced during the TDP’s tenure including ‘Giri Gorumuddha’ for pregnant and lactating mothers, ‘Balamrutham’ for children, Thalli Bidda Express, Feeder Express and NTR baby kits.

“The YSRCP government have withdrawn those schemes. Mr. Naidu played a key role in promoting the Araku coffee not just across India, but also in foreign countries. The then TDP government had put much effort into promoting tourism and developing the Agency areas. However, the development has taken a backseat in the YSRCP rule,” she said.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari alleged that crimes against women were on the rise in the YSRCP’s tenure and the youth were suffering due to lack of jobs and investments. “The investors who were brought by then TDP government have been forced out of the State,” she alleged.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari also took part in an interaction programme titled ‘Mukhamukhi’ with tribal women at Paderu. MLC P. Anuradha, TDP Paderu Assembly constituency in-charge Giddi Eswari, Araku Assembly constituency MLA candidate Donnu Dora and others were present.

Coffee and tweet

During her visit, Ms. Bhuvaneswari stopped her convoy near an Araku coffee shop and had a cup of coffee. After her pictures of having coffee went viral, Mr. Naidu posted on social media platform ‘X’: “Bhuvaneswari, how is the Araku Coffee produced by our tribal brothers and sisters?”. In response, she said that she loved it.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

