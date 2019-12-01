Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad special train on December 8

A special train (08409) will be operated between Bhubaneswar and Secunderabad on December 8.

Train no. 08409 will leave Bhubaneswar at 11.20 p.m. on December 8 and arrive at Duvvada at 7.15 a.m. the next day. It will depart at 7.17 a.m. to reach Secunderabad at 6.30 p.m. on Monday.

In the return journey, the 08410 Secunderabad - Bhubaneswar special express will leave Secunderabad at 8 p.m. on December 9 to arrive at Duvvada at 9.38 a.m. the next day. It will depart at 9.40 a.m. to reach Bhubaneswar at 5.45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, G. Suneel Kumar.

Halts

These trains will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Rayanapadu and Warangal. These special trains will have two III tier AC coaches, five sleeper class coaches, 10 general coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches.