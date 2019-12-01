Visakhapatnam

Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad special train on December 8

more-in

A special train (08409) will be operated between Bhubaneswar and Secunderabad on December 8.

Train no. 08409 will leave Bhubaneswar at 11.20 p.m. on December 8 and arrive at Duvvada at 7.15 a.m. the next day. It will depart at 7.17 a.m. to reach Secunderabad at 6.30 p.m. on Monday.

In the return journey, the 08410 Secunderabad - Bhubaneswar special express will leave Secunderabad at 8 p.m. on December 9 to arrive at Duvvada at 9.38 a.m. the next day. It will depart at 9.40 a.m. to reach Bhubaneswar at 5.45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, G. Suneel Kumar.

Halts

These trains will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Rayanapadu and Warangal. These special trains will have two III tier AC coaches, five sleeper class coaches, 10 general coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 8:06:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/bhubaneswar-secunderabad-special-train-on-december-8/article30130791.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY