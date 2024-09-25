Bhogapuram International Airport will spur the growth of North Andhra region, says GMR Group official

Infrastructure creation and connectivity are important for the development of any region and the upcoming International Airport at Bhogapuram will become a gateway for international and domestic traffic, said G.B.S. Raju, Business Chairman-Airports, GMR Group.

Speaking at the inaugural of the CII Summit here on Wednesday, Mr. Raju said initially the airport would have a capacity to handle 6 million passengers but it would be increased to 40 million passengers, a year, in a phased manner. The airport would provide a boost to the economic development of the region, and the MRO (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) facility would generate employment. It would also boost tourism.

The GMR Group was the second largest private airport operator in the world. Andhra Pradesh was the largest exporter of marine products in India. Pharma was already doing well in Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts. He envisioned Hyderabad-like growth in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat said that the GDP of Visakhapatnam was 10th in the country. The GMR Group’s target was to complete the international airport project in 18 months. He expressed concern at the possible delays in reaching the airport as the express ways need to be constructed for speedy transportation of passengers. The 12 flyovers, proposed along the Anakapalli – Bhimili route, would be transformed into three elongated and elevated expressways to ease traffic and provide connectivity.