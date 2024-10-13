Bhimili Utsav will be conducted on December 1, says Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta

Bhimili Utsav will be held on December 1, and the utsav will reflect the culture and traditions of Visakhapatnam region, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said.

The MLA distributed prizes to the winners of the Kolatam competitions, organised under the aegis of the Ganta Narayanamma Trust at the MPDO Office at Bheemunipatnam on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the Bhimili Utsav was a wonderful opportunity for artistes to showcase their talents. He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had neglected the Visakha Utsav and Bhimili Utsav during its tenure. He said that the Kolatam competitions were being conducted every year to project rural traditions. A total of 60 Kolatam troupes from Bhimili Rural, Anandapuram and Padmanabham mandals had participated in the competitions.

Appreciating the conduct of the Kolatam competitions, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao announced that he would replicate the same in Gajuwaka constituency.

In the senior category, the troupe from Chippada (Bhimili), Geddhapeta (Padmanabham) and Muccharla (Anandapuram) and in the junior category, Pandrangi (Padmanabham), Yatha Kummarapalem(Bhimili) and Chandaka (Anandapuram) won trophies and cash prizes of ₹50,116, ₹25,116, and ₹15,116 respectively. The awards were given away by Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao and others.

Bhimili RDO Sangeet Madhur, youth leader Ganta Raviteja, ZPTC member G. Venkatappadu, Bhimili TDP president D.A.N. Raju, State secretary Ganta Nookaraju, JSP Bhimili in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep and BJP in-charge K. Ramanaidu were among those who participated in the programme.