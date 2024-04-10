GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bheemunipatnam TDP Assembly candidate Ganta kicks off election campaign

Welfare and development will be given priority, he says

April 10, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bheemunipatnam Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao began his election campaign on a grand note in the presence of a large number of supporters and the TDP cadre at Annavaram mandal, here on Wednesday. He was also accompanied by Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M. Sribharat.

The duo first offered prayers in a local temple at Annavaram and began door-to-door campaigning. The MLA candidate distributed pamphlets containing ‘Super Six’ details of the TDP. He said that Annavaram residents gave him a very huge majority during the 2014 elections and appealed to them to vote for the ‘cycle’ in the Assembly constituency to support him.

The TDP MLA candidate said that development and welfare will be given priority. He also reminded that Bheemunipatnam had seen lot of development during the TDP regime. He alleged that the YSRCP has been spreading false propaganda stating that the welfare schemes will be stopped if the alliance parties form government and appealed to people not to believe them. A large number of JSP and BJP supporters accompanied the TDP leader. The campaigning continued in Peddamallayapalem and a few other areas.

