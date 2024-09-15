GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bheemunipatnam MLA inaugurates pickleball court in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 15, 2024 06:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao inaugurated a pickleball court at Attili Sports Academy, opposite Radisson Blu, at Yendada here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Srinivasa Rao appreciated the academy organisers for introducing pickle ball, which has gained popularity overseas, in Visakhapatnam. He hoped that the the game, designed for anyone in the 6 to 60 years age group, would gain popularity.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao played pickleball with Jana Sena Party (JSP) Bhimili in charge Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and organiser Sashi Kiran for sometime after inaugurating the court.

