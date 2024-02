February 05, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Monday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to look into the matter of granting house plots to the people who lost their properties (more than 75% share) in the road-widening project taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) from Tolipavancha Junction to Adavivaram Junction on the BRTS road. He said that 86 properties with 75% share were affected in the project.