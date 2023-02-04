Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School celebrates annual sports festival in Visakhapatnam

February 04, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School celebrated ‘Spardha ’ – Bhavan’s Annual Sports Fest here on Saturday.

The event was attended by A.S. Chakravarthi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Suneel Mahanty, president of District basketball Association., T.S.R. Prasad, Chairman of District Olympic Association and D.S. Varma, vice-president of Visakhpatnam District Cricket Association. The Principal Shimpy Kumari was present.

The students showcased their skills in a number of sporting activities.