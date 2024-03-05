ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha organises ‘Nari Shakti Vandana’ marathon in Visakhapatnam

March 05, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A rally was taken out by women on the banner of ‘Narai Shakti Vandana Marathon’, under the aegis of Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha (BJMM) at Ariolova here on Tuesday.

BJP State vice president P.V.N. Madhav, who participated as the chief guest, said that the objective of the programme was to create awareness among the people on the initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare and empowerment of women. The marathons, being organised across the country, were being taken out by women to express their gratitude to the Prime Minister.

BJMM district president Ummidi Sujatha said that Mr. Modi has introduced several schemes for women empowerment and the credit for passing the Bill providing 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies goes to him.

