Bharat Rashtra Samithi is the only party that can save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation, says party Andhra Pradesh chief

April 08, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

“No other political party, including the ruling YSR Congress Party, had the courage to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue’

The Hindu Bureau

BRS Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar being welcomed by the party workers in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar has said that BRS is the only party that can save the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation by the Centre. Mr. Chandrasekhar was in the city on Saturday on a three-day tour.

Speaking to media persons here, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the party would discuss with the leaders of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been agitating against the privatisation of the steel plant since the last two years, on the issue. “We will first discuss with the steel plant union leaders and reveal our future course of action. The BRS is the only party that can save the plant from privatisation,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar.

He said that no other political party, including the ruling YSR Congress Party, had the courage to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the steel plant issue.

Earlier, a large number of steel plant leaders welcomed Mr. Chandrasekhar at the airport. The BRS leaders also organised a rally from Visakhapatnam Airport to VMRDA Park to welcome the BRS leader.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Chandrasekhar said “While the ruling BJP at the Centre is trying to privatise valuable government assets like the steel plant in Andhra Pradesh, political parties in the State are competing with one another to please the BJP for their political gain. It is for the reason that BJP is doing whatever it wants in the State.”

The BRS national president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao is the only leader in the country who is fighting the BJP and its top brass. “KCR is ready to fight with the Centre and stand by Andhra Pradesh on the steel plant issue,” he said.

“Some companies like Tata Steels are planning to take over the Vizag steel plant to overcome their financial losses. On the other hand, the Adani Group is also trying to take over the steel plant, as it has port in the neighbourhood,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the BRS will meet the leaders of the steel plant unions and prepare a comprehensive action plan to protect the interests of the workers and who are indirectly dependent on the steel plant.

