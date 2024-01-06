Bharat Electronics Limited’s two-day meet, MaRC 24, concludes in Visakhapatnam

January 06, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) concluded its two-day marketing conference, ‘MaRC 24’, here on Saturday. Eastern Naval Command’s chief of staff Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena inaugurated the event.

During the inaugural address, the Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena highlighted the Indian Navy’s unwavering commitment towards self-reliance, exemplified by the remarkable indigenous content achievements of 76% in INS Vikrant and 90% in INS Kamorta. Emphasising the Navy’s pursuit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ he underscored the strategic partnership between the Indian Navy and BEL, aiming to fortify the Builders Navy through the supply of indigenous products, waterfront maintenance support, and innovative Research & Development endeavours.

Discussions encompassed diverse topics such as lead generation, acquisition, marketing strategies, and empowering young marketing executives to drive exponential growth.

This collaborative forum provided a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights, formulate transformative ideas, and chart a strategic course to ensure BEL’s continued prominence in the competitive market landscape.