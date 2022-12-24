Bhagat Ki Kothi express to run with LHB coaches soon

December 24, 2022 08:04 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi express will be provided with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake to provide greater comfort to passengers with effect from January 12, while the return train will be provided the rake with effect from January 14.

These trains will have 22 LHB coaches comprising one II-Tier AC coach, five III-Tier AC coaches, nine sleeper class, four general second class coaches, one second class-cum-disabled coach, one AC pantry car and one generator motor car.

