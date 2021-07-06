Beware of fake appointment letters, people told

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 July 2021 00:43 IST

Fake appointment letters are being issued by unscrupulous individuals and organisations for taking up works under the National Rural Urban Mission and Smart Village Programme Project in Peda Labudu of Araku Valley mandal and in Bheemunipatnam, according to an official release issued on Monday.

Prospective candidates have been asked to be wary of such unscrupulous persons and organisations. The authorities have clarified that no recruitment is being made for the two projects and candidates and their parents have been asked not to fall prey to such elements.

The Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, has asked the officials concerned not to appoint any candidate, who comes with such a fake appointment order. Information on the culprits should be gathered from the candidates bringing such fake letters. Candidates can also lodge complaints with the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner or the Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) against those who issued such fake orders.