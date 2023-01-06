Better infra at social welfare institutions thanks to Nadu-Nedu scheme: Minister

January 06, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A number of infrastructure facilities have come up at the new buildings constructed at schools, residential schools and colleges as part of the renovation of school buildings, under the ‘Nadu–Nedu’ programme, according to Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna.

The Minister held a meeting with Social Welfare officials from Srikakulam district regarding hostels, SC Corporation, Residential Schools and Colleges, education, Midday Meal Scheme, hostel accommodation and other issues.

Later, addressing a media conference, Mr. Nagarjuna said that a number of infrastructure facilities and new buildings have come up under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme. He said that the authorities should ensure that students make proper use of the facilities provided.

The State government was striving to strengthen the Social Welfare Department further. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced English medium in government schools for the first time in the State and was bringing reforms in the education sector.

Joint Director of Social Welfare Ramana Murthy, Deputy Director of Social Welfare from Srikakulam Geddamma, SC Corporation Executive Director Rama Rao and Principals of Residentials Schools were among those who participated.