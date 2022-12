December 10, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bethany School organised a school concert at Gurajada Kalakshetram here on Saturday.

About 650 students participated in the concert and the children put up a colourful show.

Dr. James Zachariah, bariatric surgeon, Zulekha Hospital, Dubai, was the chief guest.

Tim O’ Connell, Ministry pastor at Cornerstone Community Church, Singapore, and founder and correspondent of the school A. Aidinyantz, spoke.