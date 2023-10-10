Bengaluru’s Christ University wins GITAM’s moot court competition

October 10, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Christ Deemed to be University (Bengaluru) emerged winners of the Dr. MVVS Murthi National Moot Court Competition 2023 organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Law.

Delhi-based Vivekananda School of Law and Legal Studies bagged the position of runners up and also won the best memorial award of the event, which was held to promote legal excellence and fostering a spirit of healthy competition among law students..

O.P. Jindal Global University students Anukriti Singh was adjudged as the best researcher award, Christ Deemed to be University student Adhiti Sharma won best speaker award, as per an announcement by the GITAM here on Tuesday.

Madras High Court Judge Justice Sunder Mohan served as one of the esteemed judges for the final round of the competition alongside Telangana High Court retired judge Justice Challa Kodanda Ram and G.R. Raghavender, former Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice.

