Bengalis in Visakhapatnam celebrate New Year ‘Poila Baisakh’

April 14, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Bengalis in the city celebrated their New Year ‘Poila Baisakh’ in the city with traditional fervour. Members of the East Coast Railway Kalibari organised a ‘Prabhat Pheri’ early in the morning at the RK Beach Road. Dressed in traditional attire, the members walked on the Beach Road singing traditional Bengali songs, penned by Rabindranath Tagore. Later in the day at the Kalibari, the evening was laced with puja and cultural programmes. A few prominent members from the Bengali community were felicitated to mark the occasion, said B.C. Burman and Prantik Mukherjee of Kalibari.