Bengalis gear up to celebrate Durga Puja in city

All safety protocols will be followed, say associations

The Bengalis of the Port City are gearing up to celebrate the Durga puja festivities by strictly adhering to the safety protocols.

At Waltair Kali Bari, the 61st year of Durga Puja celebrations will be inaugurated on the day of Panchami on October 10. “We will be allowing small groups of visitors at a time every day with proper social distancing measures. All rituals will be followed. Bhog prasad will be given on three days of Saptami, Ashtami and Navami. This year we have arranged a buffet system at the open grounds behind the temple to ensure the crowd is properly spread out,” says B.C. Burman, general secretary of Durga Puja Committee of Waltair Kali Temple.

The five-day Durga Puja celebrations will begin from the day of Sashti on October 11 at Vizag’s oldest Bengali association in One Town. The puja that was once held at the Town Hall is now being held every year at S.P. Naidu Memorial Hall near the old Municipal Stadium.

“This year, there is a positive sentiment everywhere. Keeping in consideration all safety protocols, we are arranging to serve ‘bhog prasad’ on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami days at the venue in small batches,” says Tapan Bhattacharjee, secretary of Bengali Association, One Town. The city’s first Durga Puja celebration began in 1932 at One Town as a homely celebration. Today the Bengali Association has more than 80 members who have been carrying forward the traditions each year. “Last year was very challenging. Things look better this year and we are hoping to get support from sponsors as well,” says the association's president S.K. Banerjee. Local cultural programmes will be held in the evenings at the venue.

The Ukkunagaram Durga Puja Committee that hosts over 200 Bengali families every year will be celebrating the 38th Durga Puja celebrations at Steel Plant Kali Bari sans all frills. “There will be no bhog or cultural programmes in view of the pandemic,” says Anindo Pal, member of the committee.