Beggar ‘murdered’ for not repaying ₹3,000 loan

Four accused, including a woman, taken into custody, say police

A beggar, aged around 40 years, was allegedly killed by a group of four persons, including a woman, for failing to repay a loan of ₹3,000 near RTC Complex on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as G. Appalanaidu, a resident of Seethammadhara.

According to the police, the victim had reportedly borrowed the money from one Anuradha sometime ago. On Monday night, an argument reportedly took place over the repayment.

Anuradha along with Dasu, Apparao alias Abbudu and Venkat Reddy, all beggars from RTC Complex area, have allegedly killed Appalanaidu by smashing his head with a cement brick at an isolated place.

By the time, locals spotted and shifted him to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

All the accused have been taken into custody.

The body was shifted for post-mortem and a case was registered.