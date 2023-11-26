BEE signs MoU with EPDCL for Demand Side Management

November 26, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

In a move aimed at strengthening distribution companies like the city-based A.P. Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) in the State, and addressing the imminent surge in peak demand, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union Ministry of Power, spearheaded the DISCOMs capacity building programme called Demand Side Management (DSM) for Southern States including Andhra Pradesh.

In an event held in Hyderabad, the BEE signed an MoU for the programme where the EPDCL joined the select DISCOMs from Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar.

BEE Secretary Milind Deora said that the DSM was a potent tool for reducing peak electricity demands by modifying consumer electricity demand by encouraging consumers to use less energy during peak hours and shifting consumption to off-peak hours. The DSM programmes significantly impacts overall electricity bills.

The DSM measures span diverse sectors, including domestic, commercial, industrial, and agricultural, aiming to revolutionise energy consumption patterns. The mandatory use of energy-efficient equipment in government facilities is a step towards a sustainable and energy-conscious future.

