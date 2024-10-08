GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BEE plans to make Tirupati a focal point to promote eco-consciousness

Given the high devotee footfall, the bureau intends to spread awareness about sustainable living and energy conservation in the temple town

Published - October 08, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau
By promoting Mission LiFE’s principles in Tirupati, BEE aims to inspire both pilgrims and the local population to adopt environmentally conscious behaviour, says official

| Photo Credit: File Photo

In a significant move to align with the Government of India’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, is spearheading efforts to raise awareness about sustainable living and energy conservation practices across Southern India.

One of the focal points of this campaign is Tirupati. By promoting Mission LiFE’s principles here, BEE aims to inspire both pilgrims and the local population to adopt environmentally conscious behaviour.

It was one of the key topics discussed at the 4th International Conference on Environmental Management (ICEM), which was held in Hyderabad from October 4 to 7. It was organised by the Indian Society of Geomatics (ISG) in collaboration with JNTU-Hyderabad.

A. Chandra Shekhar Reddy, media adviser, BEE, said that daily, Tirupati sees between 50,000 to 1,00,000 devotee footfall, making it a hub of diverse cultural and religious activities. By leveraging this substantial floating population, BEE intends to amplify the message of sustainability, urging both pilgrims and residents to embrace energy-saving behaviours in their daily lives.

By encouraging citizens to make small adjustments in their consumption patterns—whether it be switching to LED lighting, reducing plastic use, or conserving water—BEE hopes to demonstrate that individual efforts, when scaled, can significantly impact India’s energy consumption and environmental health, he said.

The efforts in Tirupati serve as part of a larger national framework under Mission LiFE, which outlines 75 actionable steps across seven key categories, including energy savings, water conservation, waste reduction, and e-waste minimization.

The experts at ICEM emphasised the need for a particular focus on both rural and urban areas, with special attention to densely populated cities such as Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Bengaluru, Mysore, Chennai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

BEE’s role is to ensure that these steps are translated into meaningful actions at the community level, driving the mission’s goals of engaging one billion Indians and global citizens by 2028, according to Mr. Reddy.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:28 pm IST

