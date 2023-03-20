ADVERTISEMENT

Beautification works relating to G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting almost completed in Visakhapatnam, says GVMC Commissioner

March 20, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner (GVMC) Commissioner P. Rajababu said on Monday that the beautification works in connection with the G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting have almost been completed. He said that the remaining pending works would be completed in another three days.

“Visakhapatnam has been beautified in the last few months on a permanent basis with plantations, paintings, erection of footpaths, repairing and laying of new roads to attract visitors, including the G-20 meeting delegates. We will explain each of our works related to the beautification of the city through PowerPoint presentation,” he said.

Yoga classes

Mr. Rajababu said that the Yoga classes would be conducted at various public parks, including the VMRDA park and Central Park, at 5.30 a.m. on March 21.

