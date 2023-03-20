HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beautification works relating to G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting almost completed in Visakhapatnam, says GVMC Commissioner

March 20, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner (GVMC) Commissioner P. Rajababu said on Monday that the beautification works in connection with the G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting have almost been completed. He said that the remaining pending works would be completed in another three days.

“Visakhapatnam has been beautified in the last few months on a permanent basis with plantations, paintings, erection of footpaths, repairing and laying of new roads to attract visitors, including the G-20 meeting delegates. We will explain each of our works related to the beautification of the city through PowerPoint presentation,” he said.

Yoga classes

Mr. Rajababu said that the Yoga classes would be conducted at various public parks, including the VMRDA park and Central Park, at 5.30 a.m. on March 21.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.