‘Beautification’ of junctions draws the ire of denizens, traffic police in Visakhapatnam

October 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is spending around ₹5 crore to beautify five junctions as part of smart city development projects. The junctions are Kailasagiri, Jagadamba, Railway New Colony, Akkayapalem and MVP Circle.

However, the works and designs at two of these locations – Akkayyapalem and Railway New Colony — have drawn flak from stakeholders including locals and traffic police.

While the locals are complaining that the project is impeding traffic movement, the traffic police are worried that congestion would rise sharply at these two junctions due to the projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“GVMC officials are not asking for our opinions or suggestions before embarking on such projects,” the police said, lamenting that GVMC does not consider the traffic police as a stakeholder in such projects.

S. Ramana Murthy (name changed), a chicken shop vendor near the underdeveloped junction at Railway New Colony, said, “It is a narrow junction connecting the old stretch of National Highway-16 towards Thatichetlapalem from the Visakhapatnam railway station, and the city junction (Dwarakanagar) via Dondaparthi. The design and works in the name of a beautiful and spacious water fountain at this junction resulted in a congested junction. The authorities concerned should rethink on the project and design the works accordingly.”

P. Ranga Rao (name changed), near Shirdi Sai Temple at Akkayapalem Junction, is also of the same opinion. “We see no reason to develop a junction with structures by trimming the existing road network in our area, which is not a tourist spot. We don’t think Akkayapalem is a place for such beautiful projects. GVMC has several civic issues in our areas to be focussed upon, instead of such works. The width of the existing road has shrunk to half the size.”

When contacted, a senior city traffic police official said, “To be honest, GVMC has not approached us to take our views on those junction development works. We had many problems in mind to explain to city development government agencies like GVMC but they did not give us a chance.”

Greater Visakha Citizens’ Forum vice-president Sohan Hatangadi said that many of the works undertaken by the GVMC are not properly planned and are not useful to the people. “Why are the authorities wasting public money in the name of junction beautification? I heard some people died in a road accident recently on the flyover over Dwarakanagar junction. They can invest the same money on repairing the flyover towards the railway station.”

GVMC corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav of Jana Sena Party said, “There was no discussion about junction development works in our council. Most of the projects are not brought up for discussion in the council meetings. The ruling party and its supporting executives in GVMC are taking up the projects on their own without taking the views of the opposition parties.”

Speaking to The Hindu, GVMC Deputy Mayor G. Sridhar said, “I noticed some inconvenience at the Railway New Colony junction due to the ongoing beautification works. But we appeal to the public to be patient. Let the works be completed. We are undertaking projects as part of decentralised city development. If there are any issues contrary to public interest on the junction development works, we will try to review them with a proper solution.”

“A steam engine will be placed for display at Railway New Colony Junction where the redevelopment works are going on. The Railways is sponsoring this,” Mr. Sridhar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.