Beachgoers taken aback as sea recedes by 150 metres in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

The coastline receded by around 150 metres along RK Beach on Monday due to low tide, offering a rare glimpse of the rocky seabed as well as the mounds of waste discarded by beachgoers without a second thought.

“We noticed that the seawater receded by more than 100 metres from the shore along RK Beach and in other places like Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, Tenneti Park and Lawson’s Bay,” said Marupilli Naveen, a beach lifeguard working for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

As word spread about the water receding, a large number of visitors began making their way to the beach. Many people walked out on to the seabed, clicking pictures and strolling around, basking in the pleasant weather. Some stray dogs, too, made their way to the rocks.

“We are used to witnessing the impact of erosion here. But this time, we have all been taken aback to see the opposite. For the first time, we walked for such a long distance into the seabed. This was quite a memorable experience for us,” said K. Sirisha, a GITAM University student who came to the beach with her friends.

Arjili Dasu, general secretary, National Fisherfolk Forum, sounded a note of caution. “Our experience indicates that if the seawater recedes, there are chances of abnormal weather conditions such as depression, low pressure, cyclone or tsunami. Generally, a receding sea is a danger sign. One way or the other, the water comes back.”

However, authorities at National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) said that this was due to the shifting of ocean currents (flow of water) from north to south, which usually occurs during the months of August and September.

Velamala S. Naidu, retired Senior Principal Scientist (NIO Mumbai), and Research Expert in Coastal Processes & Marine Pollution, said, “A change in tidal patterns or a change in ocean current direction, or fluctuations in sea temperatures, could be the reason behind the receding of the sea.”

Speaking to The Hindu, V.V.S.S. Sarma, Chief Scientist, National Institute of Oceanography (for East Coast), Visakhapatnam, said, “The receding of the sea could be due to the change in direction of ocean current from north to south. This could be an indication of a low pressure forming for cyclones during the post-monsoon period.”

When contacted, India Meteorological Department-Amaravati (IMD-A) Director S. Stella said, “There is an indication of a low pressure over East Central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal on August 29. It is too early to predict further stages (possibility of cyclone) of the weather system. However, there will be a heavy rainfall warning across Andhra Pradesh from August 29 to 31.”